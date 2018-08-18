Statement in Solidarity with the AAPI Community

Since March 2020, there have been almost 4,000 attacks on Asian Americans, with many incidents specifically targeting Asian American women and elders. While hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community are unfortunately not a new phenomenon, the rate at which they occur has greatly increased due to the ignorant association of AAPI-identifying individuals with the coronavirus outbreak last year. Most recently, a man in Georgia was charged with killing eight people, including six Asian American women, in a string of massage parlor shootings. While there are many narratives suggesting that these murders were not racially motivated, we know better than to ignore the intersection of gender, race, ethnicity, and socio-economic status in the context of atrocities committed to members of marginalized communities.

On behalf of the Journal of Entertainment and Technology Law, we stand against all forms of white supremacy, bigotry, and violence. We stand with members of the AAPI community as they grieve these tragedies and continue to experience the effects of discrimination. As an organization, it is our responsibility to be actively anti-racist, to loudly speak up in the face of injustice, and to educate ourselves on how best to serve as allies to those affected by or in fear of racially-motivated violence and hate crimes.

Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims of the Atlanta shootings: Delaina Ashley Yaun Gonzalez, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Paul Andre Michaels, Hyun Jeong Park Grant, Soon Chung Park, Sun-Cha Kim, Yong-Ae Yue, and Elcias R Hernandez-Ortiz.

COVID-19 Update

We would like to inform our authors, subscribers, and readers that due to COVID-19 disrupting our publisher’s workflow, we anticipate significant delays in the physical printing and delivery of our March 2020, April 2020, and May 2020 issues. We will continue to publish online according to schedule, and we will ensure physical copies are printed and delivered as soon as it is possible to do so without risking the health and safety of the greater VLR family.